Death sentences must not be carried out until full verdict is issued: SC

The Appellate Division has ordered the attorney general to tell the inspector general of prisons to refrain from carrying out death sentences before the complete verdict is issued in a case.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the directive on Sunday after a lawyer shed light on an instance of an execution taking place before the High Court gave a full verdict.

Media reports regarding the execution of two death penalty inmates before the court settled their appeal four years ago triggered criticism last week. Law Minister Anisul Huq later said the reports were "inaccurate".

On Sunday, the chief justice referred to a case mentioned by Advocate Yusuf Hussain Humayun and said, "We've brought up a case from 2006 for hearing. We are almost done with cases dating back to 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2015. Now it appears that some from 2013 are still left."

Lawyer Helal Uddin Mollah then mentioned that preparations were being made to carry out the death sentence against one of his clients before the full verdict was published.

"He is being taken to the gallows due to an advance order, yet the Appellate Division's full verdict is not yet out. A review plea will be filed. I am requesting the court to stop the execution before then."

Responding to the court's query on whether the accused filed a review

petition after the verdict in August, Helal Uddin said the advance order cancelled out the plea from the accused and the verdict was yet to be signed.

"We didn't receive the power of attorney. It takes 10 days to get it from the deputy commissioner now."

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique asked authorities to transfer those who had their death sentences reduced to life imprisonment from their death row cells to other cells after the advance order.

Helal Uddin said, "Yet the order has been passed to Kushtia's judicial court. From there a death warrant has been sent to Kashimpur Central Jail to carry out the sentence."

The chief justice pointed out that, "[A sentence does not take effect] before the full verdict is delivered."

He told Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, "You must tell the IG of prisons not to carry out a sentence before receiving the full verdict." He then asked the lawyer of the accused to file the review petition to the chamber judge.

Justice Muhammad Imman Ali said, "You can simply tell IG of prisons that a verdict is not final unless it is signed by everyone."

Amin Uddin replied, "I told the secretary. I will tell the [IG of prisons] as well."

The case in question was filed in March 2004 over the rape and murder of a girl in Kushtia's Daulatpur. The Kushtia Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered death sentences to five of the accused at the end of the trial in February 2009.

The accused are -- Shukur Ali, "Kamrul" aka "Kamu", Nuruddin Sentu, Azanur Rahman and Mamun Hossain, all from Lalnagar village in Daulatpur.

After the High Court upheld the death sentences following the appeal and death warrant hearing, the accused moved against the verdict.

The Appellate Division then upheld Shukur's sentence on Nov 3. -bdnews24.com









