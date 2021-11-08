Video
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:34 PM
Home Front Page

Strike withdrawn after bus, launch fare raised

Bus fare up by 27pc,  lanuch by 35pc

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Staff Correspondent

Passengers jostle to board a BRTC double-decker at Shanarpar on the Dhaka-Narayanganj Highway on Sunday amid transport strike, that paralysed transportation acorss the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

An agreement between the government and transport owners was reached in the capital on Sunday afternoon to raise the fares of buses and minibuses plying in the metropolitan cities and inter-district routes.
The rise in fare will not be applicable for CNG-run buses. From now on, fare for inter-district buses would be Tk 1.8 per km, instead of Tk 1.42 (27 % hike).
Under the agreement, the inter-district and long distant bus fare was raised to Tk 1.80 per km from Tk 1.42 per km, while the fare for buses plying in the
    Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan cities was raised to Tk 2.15 from Tk 1.70.
It means that fare for inter-district or long distant buses was raised by 27%, while the fare for metropolitan city buses was raised by 26.5%.
The authorities and owners have agreed to raise launch fares by at least 35 percent amid a strike following a hike in diesel prices.
The price has been set at Tk 2.3, up from Tk 1.7 for per kilometre travelled within a distance of 100 kilometres -- a 35.3 percent increase. After 100 kilometres, the fare will be Tk 2, raised by about 43 percent from Tk 1.4. The minimum fare has been raised by Tk 12 to Tk 30.
Public transports started plying from Sunday afternoon after the withdrawal of nationwide strike enforced by the bus and minibus owners.
BRTA chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder informed it to journalists following meeting with the leaders of transport owners at the BRTA head office at Banani in the capital on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, an agreement was concluded at the meeting to re-fix the transport fares.
Bus fare for Dhaka and Chattogram would be Tk 2.15 for per km, instead of previous Tk 1.70 (26.5% hike).
Minibus fare for Dhaka and Chattogram would be 2.05 per km, instead of the previous rate of Tk 1.6. Minimum fare would be Tk 10 for buses and Tk 8 for minibuses.
Addressing a press conference at the BRTA office, Noor Mohammad Mazumder said the fare for long distant bus services has been re-fixed Tk 1.80 per km, raising from the existing Tk 1.42 per km, while the fare of the buses and minibuses plying on the metropolitan cities has been refixed at Tk 2.15 per km, raising from Tk 1.70 per km. It is learnt that a notification will be issued tonight.
However, goods carrying trucks' strike have also been withdrawn.
BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder presided over the meeting where Khandakar Enayetullah, secretary general, Bangladesh Public Transport Owners' Association; Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association; Golam Rahman, chairman of Consumers' Association Bangladesh; Shukdeb Dhali, director (operations) of BTRC were present among others.
The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil and smuggling to neighbouring India. In response, transport owners and workers enforced an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or lifting fuel price hike.


