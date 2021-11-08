Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Deliver due services to expats: Hasina to diplomats   

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282

Deliver due services to expats: Hasina to diplomats   

Deliver due services to expats: Hasina to diplomats   

LONDON, Nov 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Bangladeshi diplomats to work sincerely so that the expatriates across the world can avail of proper services from them.
"You needed to deliver proper services to the expatriates and look after their wellbeing," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while virtually inaugurating the extended chancery premise of Bangladesh High Commission (BHC) in
    London from her place of residence here.
Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh across the world are contributing to their homeland and the countries they are living in. The traditional diplomacy no longer exists as it has turned into economic diplomacy, she added.
Hasina asked the diplomats to blend diplomacy with trade and commerce, investment expansion and Bangladesh's development.
Now no one can attain development alone, she said, adding that a comprehensive effort is needed. "Every foreign mission has a big responsibility to highlight Bangladesh and its history and culture."
Hasina also asked the authorities concerned to discuss and take measures to increase export and investment, and accelerate socio-economic development.
She said the government is working to this end following the foreign policy laid out by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"Bangladesh is no longer a backward country, as it's moving ahead attaining the status of a developing nation. It has to be turned into a developed country upholding this status," she added.
English Heritage Blue Plague and the Marble Plague were opened in a new building besides the existing BHC. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem also spoke on the occasion.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman were, among others, present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poverty can be eliminated with existing resources: Wahid Uddin
Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike
Mayor’s aide nabbed for Cumilla violence
Khaleda released from hospital, returns home
Babar, Malik lead Pakistan into T20 WC semi against Australia
India eliminated, New Zealand storm  into T20 WC semis
Transport strike takes serious toll on maritime trade
Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft