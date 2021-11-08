Aman procurement starts

Internal Aman procurement drive of the government has been launched. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday inaugurated the procurement drive virtually from Niyamatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office in Naogaon.

Government will buy 3.0 lakh metric tons of paddy at Tk 28 per kg directly from the farmers and 5.0 lakh tonnes of boiled rice from the rice millers at Tk 40 per kg during this Aman season.

The procurement drive will continue till February 27 next year. Initially the farmers will be able to supply their paddy to the government godowns while the rice millers will be able to supply rice after signing agreements with the Directorate General of Food (DG Food). The farmers of 251 upazilas will be able to supply paddy to the government godowns using the 'Farmers apps' the DG Food authority introduced in last year.