Two murder accused killed in 'gunfight' with RAB

MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 7: Two persons, accused in trader Nazmul Hasan Murder Case, have been killed in a gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Sreemangal here.

Three members of the elite force were also injured in the shootout. The deceased were Tofael Ahmed, 28, and Sudhangsho, 35.

The shootout took place at Maizdihi Pahar area early Sunday, said RAB's Additional Superintendent of Sreemangal police Basu Dutta Chakma Bhashyo.

He said some miscreants opened fire aiming at a car of patrol team of the elite force. In retaliation the RAB also fired back.

After the gunfight, the team rescued two persons, injured by bullet, from the scene and took them to a local hospital where the duo was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.

Arms, bullets and machetes were recovered from their possession. Sreemangal police SI Md Jamal said the bodies were sent here in the early hours of Sunday from the RAB camp.

Nazmul Hsan was the president of Kamalganj's Choitra Bazar Traders' Association. He was hacked to death on October 31.

The victim's elder brother Shamsul Haque lodged a case with Kamalganj Police Station the next day.