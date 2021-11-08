Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two murder accused killed in 'gunfight' with RAB

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 7: Two persons, accused in trader Nazmul Hasan Murder Case, have been killed in a gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Sreemangal here.
Three members of the elite force were also injured in the shootout. The deceased were Tofael Ahmed, 28, and Sudhangsho, 35.
The shootout took place at Maizdihi Pahar area early Sunday, said RAB's Additional Superintendent of Sreemangal police Basu Dutta Chakma Bhashyo.
He said some miscreants opened fire aiming at a car of patrol team of the elite force. In retaliation the RAB also fired back.
After the gunfight, the team rescued two persons, injured by bullet, from the scene and took them to a local hospital where the duo was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.
Arms, bullets and machetes were recovered from their possession.  Sreemangal police SI Md Jamal said the bodies were sent here in the early hours of Sunday from the RAB camp.
Nazmul Hsan was the president of Kamalganj's Choitra Bazar Traders' Association. He was hacked to death on October 31.
The victim's elder brother Shamsul Haque lodged a case with Kamalganj Police Station the next day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two murder accused killed in 'gunfight' with RAB
Attempt On Anvir’s Life Accused on 3-day remand
Many places of the capital see traffic congestion even though there
No shortage of vaccine in country: Health Minister
127 more people hospitalized with dengue
Civil-military uprising liberated country for 2nd time in ’75: Fakhrul
No step to ease public sufferings: Dr Kamal
D-8 Commission’s two-day meet begins today


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft