Razzaque for resisting fanatics for communal harmony

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today urged countrymen to resist the fanatics, who are spreading poisonous vapor of communalism in the country.
"Fanatics and anti liberation forces, who killed millions of people and abused mothers and sisters in the name of religion during the War of Liberation, are still active in the country. They are still spreading poisonous vapor of communalism in the country and thus, these ill forces have to be prevented with an iron hand," he said.
The minister came up with the call while addressing an inauguration programme of a tree-plantation campaign on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day on Sher-e-Bangla Balika Mahavidyalaya premises in city's Tikatuli.
He urged students to be precious populace of the country imbued with the ideology of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman so that they can thwart the evil attempt of militants and fanatics and build a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by the founder of the nation.
President of Sher-e-Bangla Balika Mahavidyalaya Governing Body Md Riaz Uddin presided over the programme. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid, Dhaka City South unit of Awami League president Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Awami League office secretary and special assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni lauded the incumbent government's endeavor to change the education system of the country positively to build worthy next generation.     -BSS



