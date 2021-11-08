JU official dies in train accident

Ashraful Alam, the deputy exam controller of Jahangirnagar University, has died after being hit by a train near Dhaka's Khilgaon Rain Station.

Ashraful, 45, was hit by a Chattogram-bound train around 10:30 pm on Saturday, said SI Sekendar Ali of Kamalapur Railway Police Station.

Ashraful travelled to Dhaka from Jamalpur on the Tista Express with his cousin, and got off the train alongside other passengers when it slowed down at Dolly Commissioner Lane near Khidma Hospital.

"As he stood on the outer line, he was struck by the Mohanagar Express going to Chattogram and died on the scene." Ashraful lived in Mirpur's Shewrapara.

He went to his village home in Jamalpur on Friday with his cousin.

"His cousin had her admission test for Jahangirnagar University scheduled on Nov 10 and Ashraful was dropping her off at her home near Khidma Hospital." -bdnews24.com









