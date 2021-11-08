Chandgaon-bound ramp of MA Mannan flyover reopens for traffic

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: Chandgaon-bound ramp of Bahaddarhat MA Mannan flyover in the port city has been reopened for traffic Sunday morning after being closed for 13 consecutive days.

Earlier, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) had installed safety gates at three faces of the flyover ramp to prevent heavy traffic.

CCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam said the ramp has been reopened for light and medium weight vehicles.

An inspection team of the CCC visited the ramp area and informed about the decision to move vehicles through the Kalurghat-bound ramp without finding any cracks on the pillars.

On October 27, another committee, comprising consultants and designers of the flyover construction company of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), had also given their opinion to run the vehicles as there were no cracks on the pillars.

Authority of the CCC removed the safety gates of the flyover's ramp this morning.

However, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use the Chandgaon-bound ramp as it is designed for light vehicles.

Earlier on October 25, the CCC and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) decided to stop the traffic movement on Chandgaon-bound ramp of Bahaddarhat MA Mannan flyover after suspecting cracks on its pillars. -BSS







