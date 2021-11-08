Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar

SAVAR, Nov 7: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house after killing his wife and six-year-old daughter at Jamgara in Ashulia of Savar on Saturday night.

The deceased are Sabur Mia, 30, a rickshaw puller, his wife Rozina Begum, 25 and their daughter Sumaiya .

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said Sabur, hailing from Dinajpur, used to live in a rented house at Jamgara Rupayan field.

Sabur Mia's rickshaw was stolen few days ago that made him anxious.

On Saturday night, Sabur picked up a quarrel with his wife Rozina over the issue and at one stage, he strangled his wife and daughter to death.

Later, he killed himself by hanging from the ceiling in his room. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College Hospital morgue. -UNB











