Suicide is not a solution

Dear Sir

Every year thousands of people around the world fall prey to suicide .Specially, C-19 is working as the main reason behind it currently.Covid in Bangladesh is about normal now. Some of the reasons for suicide are depression, failure in relationship or love, indignation to life, familial problems, drugs addiction, absence of self-confidence,poor knowledge of religion, provocation to death by others and social separation etc.



Civil society has also some particular responsibilities in this respect. E.g. they can convince the common people, they can arrange such a club which will work for the mentally Sick people.Another important matter is "heroic soul".That is to say, individual help and understanding is a must.We all have to realize that the Almighty Allah does anything that is suitable for one.Broadly speaking, He doesn't close a door without opening another.



The exact meaning of this sentence is "Don't give up." You have some responsibilities or promises towards your mother, society, country and world. To sum up, there is nothing to say except "You will undoubtedly die doubly if you commit suicide selfishly".



Md Ohedul Islam Onik

Govt. H.S.S. College, Magura