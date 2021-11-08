PM’s grant cheques distributed at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 7: A total of 16 destitute people in Bagmara Upazila of the district have got grant cheques from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

To distribute the grant money, a function was held in the upazila on Saturday. It was organized in Saleha-Emarat Cold Storage Auditorium at 12:30pm.

Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, handed over the cheques for their treatment.

Among others, Chairman of Bagmara Upazila Anil Kumar was present at the function. It was conducted by Golam Sarwar Abul, general secretary of Upazila Awami League.

Cheques of Tk 8.40 lakh have been distributed. At the end of the function, a prayer was performed seeking peace for departed souls of all martyrs including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.