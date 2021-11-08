Video
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Natore and Dinajpur, in two days.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday,
The deceased was identified as Shaharuf Ahmed, 19, son of Rajdul Islam, a resident of Chak Goash Purba Para Village under Panka Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession. The injured is Abdullah, 15.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Maqbul Hossain Badsha said Shaharuf was going to Ekdala Bazar from home at around 9:30am riding by a motorcycle.
At that time, his motorcycle collided with a bicycle carrying Abdullah in Chak Goash Dakshin Para area, which left both of them seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex.
Following the deterioration of his condition, Shaharuf was, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) from there.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 1pm while undergoing treatment, the UP member added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Hossain, 35, son of late Mansur Ali, a resident of Natkumary Village under Khananpur Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Birampur PS OC (Investigation) Matiar Rahman said a truck hit a bicycle carrying Ibrahim in front of Agrani Bank at Dhaka Mor in on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in the upazila town in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.
Injured Ibrahim was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck, and arrested its driver and his helper.


