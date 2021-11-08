Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a murder case accused have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Chuadanga, Narayanganj and Noakhali, in three days.

CHUADANGA: A teenage boy was hacked to death allegedly following a love affair in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tanmay Hasan Tapu, 16. He was a SSC candidate from Chuadanga Al-Helal Islami Academy this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tanmay Hasan had developed a love affair with one of his class mates Sumaiya Khatun. He had been at loggerheads with some other boys over the matter.

However, Tanmay was talking with the girl on the school premises at noon.

At that time, Imon, Shihab and Akash attacked on Tanmay, and hacked him with sharp weapons indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Tanmay was rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Shakil Al Salam confirmed the incident.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was shot to death in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Abdur Rashid, 32, son of late Abdul Jalil Molla, was a resident of Machhimpur Village under Murapara Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother said Jashim Mia, bodyguard of Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahriar Panna Sohel, shot Abdur Rashid in Mir Kutirchheo area at around 8pm over previous enmity, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupganj Police Station (PS) AFM Sayed confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

NOAKHALI: An accused of a murder case was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Farid Prakash Farid Sardar, 52, a resident of Janata Bazar area in the upazila.

Police said the deceased was the main accused in the murder case of Nur Nabi Prakash.

According to police, Farid Sardar and Chan Miah were going home on a motorcycle from Char Clark Union Parishad area at around 12pm. At that time, a group of miscreants stopped them on the way and beat them.

Later, they stabbed Farid Sardar and fled the scene, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the two injured and admitted them to Noakhali General Hospital.

Farid succumbed to his injuries in the hospital in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Char Jabbar PS OC Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.







