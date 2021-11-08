Two held in Jhenidah with gold jewelleries

JHENIDAH, Nov 7: Two people have been arrested along with gold jewelleries weighing 2.145kg in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

They were arrested by police from the Water Development Board (WDB) office area in the district town in the afternoon.

The arrested persons are Siddiqur Rahman, 28, son of Makbul Hossain of Faridpur Village in Titas Upazila of Cumilla District, and Abdullah Roman, 19, son of Shah Alam of Sonargaon Upazila in Narayanganj.

Jhenidah Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Abul Bashar said on information that a consignment of gold jewelleries being taken to Dhaka by a motorcycle from Darsana border in Chuadanga District, police set up a check post in WDB office area on the Jhenidah-Chuadanga Highway in the afternoon. When the smugglers arrived in front of WDB office, police intercepted their motorbike. At that time, searching their bodies, police found 2.145kg of gold jewelleries wrapped in seven packets. Later, both the persons were arrested along with their motorcycle.

