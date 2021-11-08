BR employees in Lalmonirhat threaten strike



Employees of Bangladesh Railway organized a protest movement at on Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform in the town on Sunday. photo: observer

With the introduction of the system, train loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards and TTEs will not get more than 3,000 miles even if they run six to eight thousand miles a month.

If the demand is not met, demonstrators will suspend train communication across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to realise their demand, they said in a demonstration-cum-rally-human chain. The protest movement was organized in Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform and in front of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office.

Over 100 staffs including loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards, train ticket examiners (TTE) of Lalmonirhat railway division submitted a memorandum to Director General (DG) of BR through DRM-Lalmonirhat.

IBAS++ is internet-based software. It is used for government-budget preparation, budget implementation (such as allocation), fund release, budget recapping, online bill submission and reverses payment by check or EFT, revenue collection accounting, and automation financial activities including bank account coordination.

Under the banner of BR, Running Staff and Workers Association organised the programme in the morning. They demanded fixing their mileage problem in the online system.

President of the association-Lalmonirhat Division Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Observer, steps are being taken to introduce new rules for payment of salary allowance in digital system IBAS++ system.

"We will not allow it to succeed. We will stop the train communication, if necessary," he threatened.

There are 1,100 loco masters and assistant loco masters, 6,000 train guards and 800 TTs in BR across the country, he added.







LALMONIRHAT, Nov 7: Employees of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in the district on Sunday demanded reshuffling the mileage option of Integrated Budget Accounting System (IBAS++ software). The software is under process to be introduced soon.With the introduction of the system, train loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards and TTEs will not get more than 3,000 miles even if they run six to eight thousand miles a month.If the demand is not met, demonstrators will suspend train communication across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to realise their demand, they said in a demonstration-cum-rally-human chain. The protest movement was organized in Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform and in front of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office.Over 100 staffs including loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards, train ticket examiners (TTE) of Lalmonirhat railway division submitted a memorandum to Director General (DG) of BR through DRM-Lalmonirhat.IBAS++ is internet-based software. It is used for government-budget preparation, budget implementation (such as allocation), fund release, budget recapping, online bill submission and reverses payment by check or EFT, revenue collection accounting, and automation financial activities including bank account coordination.Under the banner of BR, Running Staff and Workers Association organised the programme in the morning. They demanded fixing their mileage problem in the online system.President of the association-Lalmonirhat Division Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Observer, steps are being taken to introduce new rules for payment of salary allowance in digital system IBAS++ system."We will not allow it to succeed. We will stop the train communication, if necessary," he threatened.There are 1,100 loco masters and assistant loco masters, 6,000 train guards and 800 TTs in BR across the country, he added.