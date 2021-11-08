Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Reshuffling IBAS++ Software Demanded

BR employees in Lalmonirhat threaten strike

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Our Correspondent 

Employees of Bangladesh Railway organized a protest movement at on Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform in the town on Sunday. photo: observer

Employees of Bangladesh Railway organized a protest movement at on Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform in the town on Sunday. photo: observer

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 7: Employees of Bangladesh Railway (BR) in the district on Sunday demanded reshuffling the mileage option of Integrated Budget Accounting System (IBAS++ software). The software is under process to be introduced soon.
With the introduction of the system, train loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards and TTEs will not get more than 3,000 miles even if they run six to eight thousand miles a month.
If the demand is not met, demonstrators will suspend train communication across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to realise their demand, they said in a demonstration-cum-rally-human chain. The protest movement was organized in Lalmonirhat Railway Station platform and in front of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office.
Over 100 staffs including loco master, assistant loco masters, train guards, train ticket examiners (TTE) of Lalmonirhat railway division submitted a memorandum to Director General (DG) of BR through DRM-Lalmonirhat.
IBAS++ is internet-based software. It is used for government-budget preparation, budget implementation (such as allocation), fund release, budget recapping, online bill submission and reverses payment by check or EFT, revenue collection accounting, and automation financial activities including bank account coordination.
Under the banner of BR, Running Staff and Workers Association organised the programme in the morning. They demanded fixing their mileage problem in the online system.
President of the association-Lalmonirhat Division Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Observer, steps are being taken to introduce new rules for payment of salary allowance in digital system IBAS++ system.
"We will not allow it to succeed. We will stop the train communication, if necessary," he threatened.
There are 1,100 loco masters and assistant loco masters, 6,000 train guards and 800 TTs in BR across the country, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s grant cheques distributed at Bagmara
Md Maksudur Rahman Murad of Lalmohan Police Station
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Three murdered in three districts
Two held in Jhenidah with gold jewelleries
BR employees in Lalmonirhat threaten strike
Seven fined for selling hilsa in Laxmipur
Gaibandha UP polls: 2,200 Ansar members to be deployed


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft