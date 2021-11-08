Seven fined for selling hilsa in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Nov 7: A mobile court here on Friday night fined seven fish traders Tk 35,000 for selling jatka (immature) hilsa in Ramgati Upazila of the district defying the government ban.

The mobile court led by Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate SM Shantanu Chowdhury conducted a drive in Alexander Asalpara Launch Ghat area at night and seized 20 maunds of jatka fish.

Later, the mobile court fined seven of the government instruction violators Tk 5,000 each. The fined persons are residents of different areas including Alexander in the upazila.

The mobile court sources said a government ban on catching, selling and transporting jatka hilsa was imposed November 1, and it will continue till May 31, 2022.

However, the seized fishes were distributed among orphans.

UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that such drive will continue in the upazila to protect mother hilsa.









