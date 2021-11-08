Gaibandha UP polls: 2,200 Ansar members to be deployed

GAIBANDHA, Nov 7: Around 2,200 ansar and VDP members would be deployed at 129 voting centres under 13 unions in Sadar Upazila of the district on November 11 to guard the polling centres and to help the voters cast their votes to elect their preferable union parishad (UP) chairmen and members.

The sources concerned said the UP election would be held in 13 unions of the upazila on November 11. A total of 129 voting centres with 825 booths have been kept ready for voting purpose.

To guard the centres as well as to help the voters cast their votes peacefully, the Ansar and VDP Department, a government organanization under the Home Ministry, would deploy trained ansar and VDP members in each of the polling centres in the upazila.

An official of the department here said a team comprising 17 members of ansar and VDP would be deployed in each of the centres. Two of the members would carry firearms and the rest would carry sticks, he added.

Acting District Commandant of Ansar and VDP Md Rezaul Islam said the selection procedure of ansar and VDP members to be deployed at the polling centres of the upazila on November 11 had been completed in SM Barrack at Dhanghara of the district town on Friday.

The training related documents of the interested members and their physical fitness had been checked properly, the official added.

After performing duties, the assigned members would be given duty allowance from the government, he concluded.











