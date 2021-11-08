Video
AKM Salim Osman, MP, virtually inaugurated Sheikh Kamal Bhaban

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

AKM Salim Osman, MP, virtually inaugurated Sheikh Kamal Bhaban

AKM Salim Osman, MP, virtually inaugurated Sheikh Kamal Bhaban

AKM Salim Osman, MP, virtually inaugurated Sheikh Kamal Bhaban, e-library, ICT Lab, smart classrooms, Bangabandhu Corner, Muktijoddha Corner, Studio and 400-seated auditorium in newly founded 10-story building at Narayanganj College in the city on Saturday. Principal of the college Ruman Reza, BKME Vice-President Md Hatem and President of Narayanganj Chamber of Commerce Khaled Haidar Kajal were present at the programme.    photo: observer


