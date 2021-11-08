Koyra people suffer for inadequate shelter centres, facilities during disasters

KOYRA, KHULNA. Nov 7: Due to inadequate facilities, people do not want to go to shelter centres during natural calamities in Koyra Upazila of the district.

All cyclone centres are having inadequate facilities like food and healthcare.

Also men and women have to stay in the same room and use common toilet. That is why no one wants to go to the shelter, it was learnt.

The coastal upazila was hit severely by cyclones Sidr, Aila and Amphan.

Amena Begum, 65, of Koyra Village No. 2, said she has to fight natural disasters every year to survive. "I am living in the face of all natural disasters," she said.

Like Amena Begum, millions of people in Koyra, Dacope, Shyamnagar, Paikgachha and Asashuni upazilas are experiencing such disasters. There are not enough shelters of safety for human and property.

There are seven unions and 131 villages Koyra Upazila. Koyra is

surrounded by Kapotakko, Shakbaria, Shibsa and Arpangasia rivers.

During new moon and full moon, the tidal wave breaks embankment and floods all village.

According to the project implementation office, there are 116 cyclone shelters under Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in different educational institutions for over three lakh people in the upazila.

On May 25 in 2009, 41 people died due to Hurricane Aila. But officially the number of death was more. On May 20, Cyclone Amphane broke the embankment of Water Development Board in 21 out of four unions in the upazila.

Apart from Amadi Union, the other six unions also get into high risk during natural calamities, especially the villages on banks of Kopotakkho and Shakbaria rivers. So, more cyclone shelters are needed in six unions.

Md Sagar Hossain Saikat, upazila project implementation officer and member secretary of Disaster Management Committee, said about 3 lakh people in the coastal areas are in danger of being inundated by cyclones and floods due to lack of overall planning and management to deal with the disaster. More cyclone shelters are needed to protect lives and properties.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said a proposal has been made to build a cyclone shelter.

SM Shafiqul Islam, chairman of the upazila, said the human suffering is exacerbated due to lack of adequate cyclone shelters.











