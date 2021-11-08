Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic

BEIJING, Nov, 7: Snowfall has continued to lash the Chinese capital of Beijing since Saturday evening, affecting road traffic in the region.

A large part of the city received snowfall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday following rainfall earlier during the day. The snow is expected to last till Sunday noon or afternoon, said Guo Jinlan, chief forecaster of the Beijing meteorological center.

The snowfall may reach 6 mm to 12 mm in the city proper and the southern area, with the accumulated snow reaching up to 10 cm, said Guo, adding that the temperature will drop drastically accompanied by strong winds. -XINHUA