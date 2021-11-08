Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

BEIJING, Nov, 7: Snowfall has continued to lash the Chinese capital of Beijing since Saturday evening, affecting road traffic in the region.
A large part of the city received snowfall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday following rainfall earlier during the day. The snow is expected to last till Sunday noon or afternoon, said Guo Jinlan, chief forecaster of the Beijing meteorological center.
The snowfall may reach 6 mm to 12 mm in the city proper and the southern area, with the accumulated snow reaching up to 10 cm, said Guo, adding that the temperature will drop drastically accompanied by strong winds.    -XINHUA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic
Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage
‘BJP to contest all 117 seats in punjab assembly polls’
Climate crisis could give nuclear energy a second wind
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iraqi PM escapes ‘assassination attempt’ drone blast
Iran urges ‘vigilance’ after drone attack on Iraqi PM
10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], news[email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft