Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iraqi PM escapes ‘assassination attempt’ drone blast

Former spy chief facing uncertain future

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

A handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office on November 7, shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi (C) heading a meeting, hours after his residence was targeted by a drone attack, in the capital Baghdad. photo : AFP

A handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office on November 7, shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi (C) heading a meeting, hours after his residence was targeted by a drone attack, in the capital Baghdad. photo : AFP

BAGHDAD, Nov 7: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil.
Washington condemned the "apparent act of terrorism" while Iraqi President Barham Saleh called the attack, which was not immediately claimed by any group, an attempted "coup against the constitutional system".
Kadhemi, aged 54 and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
Three drones were launched from near a Tigris River but two were intercepted, according to security sources, who said two bodyguards were wounded.
Gunfire rang out and smoke rose from the Green Zone after the strike, which the premier's office labelled a "failed assassination attempt".
Meanwhile, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi -- who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday -- is a former spy chief and skilled negotiator who faces an uncertain future following last month's legislative elections.
Kadhemi, who headed Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS), took the reins in May last year after parliament granted his cabinet a vote of confidence, capping weeks of horse-trading over ministerial positions.
Born in Baghdad in 1967, he studied law in Iraq but then left for Europe to escape repressive dictator Saddam Hussein, working as an opposition journalist.
After the US-led 2003 invasion toppled Hussein, Kadhemi returned to help launch the Iraqi Media Network, archived crimes of the former regime at the Iraqi Memory Foundation and worked as a human rights advocate.
But he made an unusual career jump in 2016, when then-PM Haider al-Abadi handpicked him to head the INIS at the height of the war against the Islamic State jihadist group.
It was there, sources close to Kadhemi say, that he formed his uniquely close links with top players of key nations including in Washington, London and closer to home.
"He's got a pragmatic mindset, relationships with all the key players on the Iraqi scene and good ties with the Americans -- and he was recently able to put his ties to the Iranians back on track," a political source and friend told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic
Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage
‘BJP to contest all 117 seats in punjab assembly polls’
Climate crisis could give nuclear energy a second wind
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iraqi PM escapes ‘assassination attempt’ drone blast
Iran urges ‘vigilance’ after drone attack on Iraqi PM
10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft