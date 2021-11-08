Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran urges ‘vigilance’ after drone attack on Iraqi PM

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

TEHRAN, Nov 7: Iran on Sunday said it condemned a drone attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and urged "vigilance to foil plots aimed at the security and development" of his country.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh directed blame at the United States, which led the 2003 invasion of Iraq and toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, kicking off years of sectarian conflict.
"Such incidents are in the interest of those who have violated the stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq over the past 18 years," said Khatibzadeh.
"They have sought to achieve their sinister regional goals by creating terrorist groups that seek to cause sedition," he added.
The overnight drone attack, which was not immediately claimed, was the first to target the residence of Kadhemi, in power since May 2020, who was not harmed.
It comes at a time when political parties are negotiating to form parliamentary coalitions based on the preliminary results of October 10 legislative elections.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic
Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage
‘BJP to contest all 117 seats in punjab assembly polls’
Climate crisis could give nuclear energy a second wind
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iraqi PM escapes ‘assassination attempt’ drone blast
Iran urges ‘vigilance’ after drone attack on Iraqi PM
10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft