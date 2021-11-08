Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

TRIPOLI, Nov 7:  Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation.
 The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel.
The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, claimed that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it.
A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
The political infighting in Tripoli comes amid a new international push for fresh presidential and parliamentary elections to help stabilise the war-battered North African nation.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference in Paris on November 12.
Libya has been struggling to move past the violence that has wracked the oil-rich nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with political wrangling over the date of the twin elctions the latest stumbling block.
  A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to a fragile unity government taking office in March, with a mandate to take the country to elections.
Part of an agreed roadmap was to hold elections on the same day.
Foreign powers have been pushing hard for elections to be held as scheduled on December 24, after the date was agreed at UN-led talks last year.
The UN Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, believes that a double vote would boost the "credibility" of the polls and "the acceptance of the results of the elections".
"Respecting the principle of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021 is needed to preserve the integrity of the electoral process," UNSMIL said in a statement late last month.
But there are deep disagreements between the government in the capital in the west, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, led by Aguila Saleh.
In September, Saleh signed off on legislation for the December presidentialelection, which critics said bypassed due process and favoured a run by his ally, Haftar.
It sparked an angry reaction from Tripoli.
 Haftar is widely expected to stand as a presidential candidate, but is despised by many in western Libya for the devastating offensive he launched against the capital in 2019. Then in early October, parliament split the dates of the vote by postponing legislative elections until January.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Libya FM suspended days before international conference
National News
101 Barind ethnic minority families feel relief, getting safe water
Fire in city’s shoe factory doused
Ctg records lowest 0.47pc Covid-19 positivity rates
The era of anti-Covid pills begins
Fear stalks Rohingya refugee camps after murders
Life in space? Astronomers say search for it is a top priority


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft