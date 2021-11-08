Djokovic breaks idol Sampras's world number one record

PARIS, NOV 7: Novak Djokovic gained some consolation for missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year when he was crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday the main reason for his return this week was to seal the number one spot and break the record.

"It is a dream for me as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy," said Djokovic.

"To arrive at this moment is not just my achievement but my team's. It is wonderful to be in this position.

"I am very proud to finish number one and what a match to do it in. It was so tight right to the last point but I am a very happy man now obviously.

"I am overwhelmed with all the beautiful positive emotions." Djokovic -- who broke Roger Federer's record of weeks at number one earlier this year -- said it was hard to rank his records.

"Being historically No. 1 ranked player in the world is probably the paramount achievement of our sport," said Djokovic.

"It's difficult for me to understand the magnitude of these achievements, you know, not just for myself but for the sport while I'm still an active player.

"Probably when I retire, I'll be able to reflect on that a little bit more and appreciate it a little bit more." Djokovic can take some satisfaction that he denied Medvedev the world number one spot, though the Russian admitted his chances of toppling the Serbian were slim. -AFP







