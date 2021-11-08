Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic breaks idol Sampras's world number one record

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

PARIS, NOV 7: Novak Djokovic gained some consolation for missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year when he was crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.
Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday the main reason for his return this week was to seal the number one spot and break the record.
"It is a dream for me as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy," said Djokovic.
"To arrive at this moment is not just my achievement but my team's. It is wonderful to be in this position.
"I am very proud to finish number one and what a match to do it in. It was so tight right to the last point but I am a very happy man now obviously.
"I am overwhelmed with all the beautiful positive emotions." Djokovic -- who broke Roger Federer's record of weeks at number one earlier this year -- said it was hard to rank his records.
"Being historically No. 1 ranked player in the world is probably the paramount achievement of our sport," said Djokovic.
"It's difficult for me to understand the magnitude of these achievements, you know, not just for myself but for the sport while I'm still an active player.
"Probably when I retire, I'll be able to reflect on that a little bit more and appreciate it a little bit more." Djokovic can take some satisfaction that he denied Medvedev the world number one spot, though the Russian admitted his chances of toppling the Serbian were slim.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer under fresh pressure as Norwich sack Farke
Djokovic breaks idol Sampras's world number one record
Bayern down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga
Neymar strikes twice as PSG hold on to beat Bordeaux
Barcelona crisis creates opportunity for Xavi
England, Australia into T20 World Cup semi-finals
South Africa on 'upward curve' despite WC woe: Boucher
England sweat on Roy injury ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft