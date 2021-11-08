Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sk Russel National Long Distance Swimming held in Narail

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondent

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Navy and the President of Bangladesh Swimming Federation Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc along with the winners of 17th edition of Sheikh Russell National Long Distance Swimming Competition was held in Narail on Sunday. photo: Observer DESK

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Navy and the President of Bangladesh Swimming Federation Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc along with the winners of 17th edition of Sheikh Russell National Long Distance Swimming Competition was held in Narail on Sunday. photo: Observer DESK

The 17th edition of Sheikh Russell National Long Distance Swimming Competition was held in Narail on Sunday. The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Navy and the President of Bangladesh Swimming Federation Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc handed over the awards among the winners as the chief guest.
Faisal Ahmed of Bangladesh Army won the title of men's event when Palash Chowdhury of Navy won the second place and M Kajal Mia won the third place.
Sonia Akhter of the Navy became champion of women's event while Mukti Khatun of the Army placed second and Suraiya Akhter placed third.
The Chief of Naval Staff said in the award programme that there were a lot of hidden talents at the marginal level. That was why the initiative was taken to find those latent talents. He expressed his hope that through such initiatives new swimmers would be found.
The award ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman where Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy and Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku were present as special guests.
The national meet was arranged by the Bangladesh Swimming Federation and sponsored by Saif Powertech Ltd.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer under fresh pressure as Norwich sack Farke
Djokovic breaks idol Sampras's world number one record
Bayern down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga
Neymar strikes twice as PSG hold on to beat Bordeaux
Barcelona crisis creates opportunity for Xavi
England, Australia into T20 World Cup semi-finals
South Africa on 'upward curve' despite WC woe: Boucher
England sweat on Roy injury ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Global cases near 250 million
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft