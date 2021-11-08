Sk Russel National Long Distance Swimming held in Narail



The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Bangladesh Navy and the President of Bangladesh Swimming Federation Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, NBP, NUP, ndc, afwc, psc along with the winners of 17th edition of Sheikh Russell National Long Distance Swimming Competition was held in Narail on Sunday. photo: Observer DESK

Faisal Ahmed of Bangladesh Army won the title of men's event when Palash Chowdhury of Navy won the second place and M Kajal Mia won the third place.

Sonia Akhter of the Navy became champion of women's event while Mukti Khatun of the Army placed second and Suraiya Akhter placed third.

The Chief of Naval Staff said in the award programme that there were a lot of hidden talents at the marginal level. That was why the initiative was taken to find those latent talents. He expressed his hope that through such initiatives new swimmers would be found.

The award ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman where Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy and Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku were present as special guests.

