BCB wants Salahuddin in Tigers coaching panel

After appointing Khaled Mahmud Sujon as the team director of the Bangladesh national team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also wants coach Salahudding in the set up.

Mahmud who started working with the seven newly called up youngsters on Sunday, confirmed that Salahuddin was approached in this regard.

Even though Salahuddin, now a coach of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) team Gazi Group Cricketers, was present during the practice session, nothing was finalized in this regard.

"We want to add him (Salahuddin) in the coaching panel and he was approached. But the decision is now on him whether he will join or not," Mahmud said on Monday.

Salahuddin is considered as very close to some of the star cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullha Riyad who time and again sought his help when they feel bothers about their technique and skill.

However regardless of his decision, Mahmud started working with the youngsters to make them prepared for the T20 cricket.

"The selectors called up seven players, of whom, five players were present today. Since no coach is present at this moment, I am overseeing their activities," Mahmud added. -BSS







