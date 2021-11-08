

BCB to go slow in response to T20 WC failure

The Bangladesh started the tournament with a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland but somehow managed to make it Super 12 phase. However they not only lost all of the matches in this phase but also extended the agony of the fans by being bowled out for 84 and 73 against South Africa and Australia respectively in the last two matches.

It was still a good performance, compared to their 2019 ODI World Cup outing but during that time, the BCB responded vehemently, sacking most of the coaching staff. But during this period when the performance took a massive nosedive, BCB is silent, largely due to the two important series of Bangladesh in this year. Just immediate after the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will tour Bangladesh while the Tigers will be touring in New Zealand in December.

In the wake of the two important series, it is not possible for the cricket apex body to make any wholesale changes to the side or to the coaching panel.

The BCB's immediate response to the calamitous World Cup performance was to appoint director Khaled Mahmud Sujon as the director of the team.

According to Mahmud, who will now oversee Tigers and their coaching staff activities, said, there is no possibility to bring any change before January.

As per the advice of the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, Mahmud had already selected seven players and started practice with from Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Amongst the seven Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Parvez Hossain Emon, Touhid Hridoy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Tanbir Islam were present during Sunday's practice.

It is understood, these seven players are in BCB's radar to make them available into the Bangladesh's T20 squad.

"Nothing will happen if you do hurry. A disaster came which none of us expected. There is nothing like rocket science that will suddenly change and we will start winning. It is a matter of time. You have to be patient. Change must come. Change is normal. Changes may come in January. Since the series is very close," Khaled Mahmud said in response to whether there will be sweeping changes to the side and coaching panel after the disappointing World Cup performance.

The BCB will not make much of change with the Test and ODI cricket teams. But in T20 cricket, there is scope to expose the young players, according to Mahmud.

"T20 is a format where we can give exposure to the youth. The ODI team is settled. There is a good team for Test also. If we want to give exposure to young cricketers, we have to give it in this format. It is not that Bangladesh will start winning if these boys play. But they have to be given the exposure and we have to make them prepared. It is a matter of time. We want to move forward with them in stages. '

Terming cricket as a mental game, Mahmud said, "You can't do anything if you are not mentally strong. Those who play cricket with tennis ball also have pressure. A boy will not run every day. But the management has to ensure that he won't loss his confidence. That's why the emotional thing and attachment is important." -BSS









