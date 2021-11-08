Video
Attempt On Anvir’s Life Accused on 3-day remand

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Saiful Islam Saad alleged accused of plotting to kill Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on a 3-day remand on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order after Sub Inspector Hasan Masud of Vatara Police Station produced Saad before the court with a five-day remand prayer.
Vatara Police on Friday morning arrested the youth from Sautul Quran Madrasah and Orphanage situated in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital under section 54 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.Pc.).
 On Friday he was produced before the court and the court fixed Sunday for hearing on remand prayer of the accused.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded before the court to grant remand as per IO's desire.
Earlier, Major (retd) Sheikh Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, head of Bashundhara Group's Public Relations Department, filed a GD with Vatara Police Station in this regard.
In the GD, an appeal was made to include the names of Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and his son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun as the masterminds of the assassination plot.
A court source said, Bashundhara Group's Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others have been made accused in   college student rape and murder case where Whip's son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun allegedly had hands in this regard.



