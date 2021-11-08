Video
Monday, 8 November, 2021
Home Back Page

No shortage of vaccine in country: Health Minister

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said there was no shortage of Corona-19 vaccines in the country.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at the inaugural function of DBL Pharmaceuticals at Kashimpur in Gazipur on Sunday.
Zahid Maleque said, "There are over one crore vaccines in stock. All the people of the country will be vaccinated as per the instructions of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. That is why we have bought 21 crore doses of vaccine."
At least 30 million doses of vaccine will arrive this month. The same amount of vaccine is expected to come next month.
Six crore doses of vaccine have already been administered. If it continues, it will be possible to administer at least 120 million doses of vaccine by January next year. If that is done, it will be possible to reduce the death rate of Covid-19 to zero, he said.
There has been no shortage of medicines anywhere in the country during the Corona pandemic. These drugs were also sufficient at the village level. Stating that the medicines of Bangladesh meet 98 percent of the domestic demand but are earning a lot by exporting them abroad, the Health Minister said.
Medicines of Bangladesh are now being exported to 145 countries of the world. By exporting these drugs abroad, it has been possible to earn 31 billion dollar over the last six years.
Besides, it is possible to serve about 98 percent demand of the people of the country with the medicines of the country. After the garment factory, the pharmaceutical company is going to be one of the biggest sources of income in the country, he added.


