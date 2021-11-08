Video
Home Back Page

127 more people hospitalized with dengue

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Staff Correspondent

Some 127 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 95 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 24,645 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 7. Among them, a total of 23,858 patients have returned home after recovery.






