Some 127 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 95 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 24,645 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 7. Among them, a total of 23,858 patients have returned home after recovery.









