Civil-military uprising liberated country for 2nd time in ’75: Fakhrul

BNP observed on Sunday 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day,' marking the civil-military 'uprising' that led to the release of the then army chief Ziaur Rahman from captivity on this very day in 1975.

On the occasion of November 7, party leaders and activists including BNP Secretary General laid a wreath at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Sunday morning.

The programmes began with hoisting of the party flag at party head office and chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.

At that time BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Soldiers and the people together liberated Bangladesh for the second time on November 7 through a spontaneous revolution."

"On this day, the rule of law and freedom of the individual and the press returned to the country. Through this revolution, the nation got a worthy leader, Ziaur Rahman, who declared the great independence of the nation at the critical juncture of '71 and directed the bewildered nation to drive into the War of Liberation," Fakhrul Islam added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Our country's leader Begum Khaleda Zia, who has fought for democracy all her life, has been imprisoned today on a false charge. False charges also filed against the acting chairman of our party. Besides, the leaders and activists of the party are also harassed and tortured in false cases."

BNP Secretary General told journalists, "The way we fought during the Liberation War in 1971, in the same way, on November 7, our soldiers and people expressed solidarity. After that democracy, freedom of press and free market economy were established in the country."

"But it is very unfortunate that, 50 years after the independence of the country, the Awami League government has killed the dream of democracy of the people of the country. By destroying every institution of the country, it has re-established dictatorship," he added.

Fakhrul Islam further said, "On the day we have taken an oath, through the unity of all leaders and workers and all political parties, this fascist and dictatorial Awami League government will be removed and democracy and rule of law will be established in the country."

BNP claim that on November 7 in 1975, soldiers and people together foiled a 'conspiracy' against the country's independence and sovereignty. The then chief of army staff, Maj Gen Ziaur Rahman, was freed from captivity in Dhaka cantonment during the political turmoil.









