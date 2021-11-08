Video
Monday, 8 November, 2021
No step to ease public sufferings: Dr Kamal

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Sunday alleged that no step is being taken to alleviate public sufferings and control the price hike of daily essentials since an "unelected" government has been in power.
In a statement, he also alleged that the government has no control over the market. "Rather it has an entente with an evil syndicate."
Protesting the government's decision to hike the fuel price, Dr Kamal said transport fares and transposition costs will rise due to the fresh hike in diesel and kerosene prices. "It'll have an impact on the market and people will suffer as the prices of the daily essentials keep soaring."
He demanded the withdrawal of the increased prices of diesel and kerosene.
The Gonoforum chief also urged the government to take effective measures to control the soaring prices of daily essentials.
He voiced deep concern that people went through immense sufferings due to transport and launch strike in protest against the fuel price hike. "The government is not taking any step to assuage the sufferings of people and protect them from the increased prices of commodities in the market since it is an unelected regime."
On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level.    -UNB


