D-8 Commission’s two-day meet begins today

Bangladesh will host the two-day 44th Session of the D-8 Commission meeting that begins on Monday in a hybrid format.

During the meeting, issues relating to the six priority areas of D-8 cooperation -- trade, agriculture and food security, industrial cooperation, energy and minerals, transportation and tourism -- are expected to be discussed, aiming to deepen the existing D-8 cooperation.

Secretary (West and ICT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury will inaugurate the two-day meeting of the D-8 Commissioners.

The D-8 Commissioner of Bangladesh and Director General (International Organizations) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Wahida Ahmed will chair the meeting.

D-8 Secretary-General Ku Jaafar Bin Ku Shaari and Commissioners of the D-8 Member countries will participate in the meeting.

The D-8 Commissioners will take stock of the implementation of the outcomes of the 10th D-8 Summit and review the progress made so far, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the current chair of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8).

She assumed the chairmanship of the D-8 from the President of Turkey on April 8, 2021 at the 10th D-8 Summit. -UNB









