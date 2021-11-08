BHBFC’s authorized capital to be raised to Tk 1,000cr: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the authorized capital and paid up capital of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) would be risen to Tk 1,000 crore and Tk 500 crore respectively to meet the growing demand.

The Minister said virtually at a launch programme of online payment system 'Sonali E Seba'.

The price of all salable forms including the company's installments and government-fixed fees can now be paid instantly from anywhere. Now there is an opportunity to transfer money from Sonali Bank's 'Sonali e-Seba' payment gateway to the customer's own account, deposit it through debit and credit card or mobile wallet. After the deposit, the customer will be able to know the information of the deposited money and the information of the existing loan status instantly through auto generated voucher and SMS.

BHBFC Managing Director Afzal Karim presided over the meeting.

Muslim Chowdhury, Director General of the Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor, Afdur Rouf Talukdar, Senior Secretary Finance Division, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Sonali Bank Limited and Prof. Dr Selim Uddin, Chairman of the BHBFC spoke in the meeting.

The Finance Minister said that the issue of housing in various development plans adopted.

He declared, "Our goal in the Mujib year is that not a single person will be left without an address or homeless."

The Finance Minister said, "BHBFC has taken steps to identify problems and possibilities in the way of loan facilitation. We are happy and proud to know that the company has achieved unimaginable success in all the indicators indicating business achievement in the fiscal year 2020-2021. Hopefully this continuum of success will continue. The success of loan disbursement by selecting suitable customers and regular loan collection will brighten the image of BHBFC."

He said that when BHBFC started its journey, its authorized capital was Tk 110 crore and its paid up capital was Tk 110 crore. A law in this regard is in the process of being drafted by the great National Assembly, which is almost at the very last stage. It is expected that if the law is passed, the authorized capital of BHBFC will be Tk 1,000 crore and the paid up capital will be Tk 500 crore. This decision has been taken so that there is no difficulty in combining the demand and supply as the demand is increasing day by day in this sector.









