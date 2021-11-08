Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zia grabbed power riding over Nov 7 killings: Quader

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said placing complaints to foreigners and seeking help openly from various embassies is a clear exponent of the BNP's boneless politics.
"The country is not safe in BNP's regime as its politics is controlled from outside of the country," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, while speaking at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.
The AL's politics is run by the people and the party has no precedent of kneeling down in running the state, but the BNP has the instance of bowing down, he said.
Responding to the BNP leaders' allegation that Bangladesh has been turned into a failed state, the AL general secretary said it was ridiculous to call Bangladesh a dysfunctional state at a time when it achieved a UN award for its progress in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its development was being lauded around the world.
Replying to another allegation of BNP over the country's mega projects, he said the people know that the government is implementing a mega project like Padma Bridge with its own fund.
"In fact, they (BNP men) were involved in conspiracies to halt the construction of the Padma Bridge. They did not want implementation of mega projects in this country," he added.
The BNP's politics goes against development and it is vindictive, Quade said, adding that the party wants country's standstill state and spread of communal poison across the country.
About the November 7, he said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman grabbed power by carrying out killing on November 7, 1975. The AL general secretary said Zia had laid the foundation of resuming the Pakistani trend in Bangladesh by killing freedom fighter officers and their family members, using the soldiers.
At the same time, Zia provided shelter to those who were involved in criminal acts in different places, he said.
Quader said Zia also blocked the trial process of those, who brutally killed the heroic fighters of the Liberation War.
That was why, as per the directives of Ziaur Rahman, the November 7 was declared as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day by giving it apolitical colour, he added.
Since then, Quader said, the BNP-Jamaat alliance has been observing this day, but it is a stigmatised day in the history of the Bengalee nation and a day of mourning and tears.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two murder accused killed in 'gunfight' with RAB
Attempt On Anvir’s Life Accused on 3-day remand
Many places of the capital see traffic congestion even though there
No shortage of vaccine in country: Health Minister
127 more people hospitalized with dengue
Civil-military uprising liberated country for 2nd time in ’75: Fakhrul
No step to ease public sufferings: Dr Kamal
D-8 Commission’s two-day meet begins today


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft