Zia grabbed power riding over Nov 7 killings: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said placing complaints to foreigners and seeking help openly from various embassies is a clear exponent of the BNP's boneless politics.

"The country is not safe in BNP's regime as its politics is controlled from outside of the country," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, while speaking at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

The AL's politics is run by the people and the party has no precedent of kneeling down in running the state, but the BNP has the instance of bowing down, he said.

Responding to the BNP leaders' allegation that Bangladesh has been turned into a failed state, the AL general secretary said it was ridiculous to call Bangladesh a dysfunctional state at a time when it achieved a UN award for its progress in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its development was being lauded around the world.

Replying to another allegation of BNP over the country's mega projects, he said the people know that the government is implementing a mega project like Padma Bridge with its own fund.

"In fact, they (BNP men) were involved in conspiracies to halt the construction of the Padma Bridge. They did not want implementation of mega projects in this country," he added.

The BNP's politics goes against development and it is vindictive, Quade said, adding that the party wants country's standstill state and spread of communal poison across the country.

About the November 7, he said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman grabbed power by carrying out killing on November 7, 1975. The AL general secretary said Zia had laid the foundation of resuming the Pakistani trend in Bangladesh by killing freedom fighter officers and their family members, using the soldiers.

At the same time, Zia provided shelter to those who were involved in criminal acts in different places, he said.

Quader said Zia also blocked the trial process of those, who brutally killed the heroic fighters of the Liberation War.

That was why, as per the directives of Ziaur Rahman, the November 7 was declared as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day by giving it apolitical colour, he added.

Since then, Quader said, the BNP-Jamaat alliance has been observing this day, but it is a stigmatised day in the history of the Bengalee nation and a day of mourning and tears. -BSS











