Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Urban population growth 2.5pc, says DU Prof Maksud

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
DU Correspondent

The population growth in the urban areas of the country is 2.5 per cent whereas the national population growth rate is less than 1.4 per cent, said Dhaka University (DU) Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.
He further said, "Bangladesh is now going through rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, rising incomes and non-communicable diseases. At present, 40 per cent of the total population of the country is now living in the city areas. The other 5 divisional cities have 29 per cent population while 309 municipalities have 31 per cent population."
He said this at a 4-day long training programme titled 'Urban Health in Bangladesh' organised by DU Population Sciences Department and UNFPA jointly on Sunday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at DU.
The programme will end on November 10.
State Minister, Ministry of Planning, Prof Shamsul Alam inaugurated the programme as chief guest.
Prof Shamsul Alam said Rapid population growth and rapid urbanization have become major challenges in the country's urban health management. He further said the present government is implementing various activities to address these challenges and reduce the health risks of people living in densely populated areas.
Chief of Health, UNFPA Bangladesh, Dr Vibhavendra Singh Raghuvanshi addressed the programme as special guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two murder accused killed in 'gunfight' with RAB
Attempt On Anvir’s Life Accused on 3-day remand
Many places of the capital see traffic congestion even though there
No shortage of vaccine in country: Health Minister
127 more people hospitalized with dengue
Civil-military uprising liberated country for 2nd time in ’75: Fakhrul
No step to ease public sufferings: Dr Kamal
D-8 Commission’s two-day meet begins today


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft