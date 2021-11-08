Urban population growth 2.5pc, says DU Prof Maksud

The population growth in the urban areas of the country is 2.5 per cent whereas the national population growth rate is less than 1.4 per cent, said Dhaka University (DU) Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal.

He further said, "Bangladesh is now going through rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, rising incomes and non-communicable diseases. At present, 40 per cent of the total population of the country is now living in the city areas. The other 5 divisional cities have 29 per cent population while 309 municipalities have 31 per cent population."

He said this at a 4-day long training programme titled 'Urban Health in Bangladesh' organised by DU Population Sciences Department and UNFPA jointly on Sunday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at DU.

The programme will end on November 10.

State Minister, Ministry of Planning, Prof Shamsul Alam inaugurated the programme as chief guest.

Prof Shamsul Alam said Rapid population growth and rapid urbanization have become major challenges in the country's urban health management. He further said the present government is implementing various activities to address these challenges and reduce the health risks of people living in densely populated areas.

Chief of Health, UNFPA Bangladesh, Dr Vibhavendra Singh Raghuvanshi addressed the programme as special guest.









