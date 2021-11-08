Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7: Pakistan on Saturday accepted an LNG cargo at the highest-ever price of $30.6 per Million British Thermal Units (mmbtu) from Qatar Petroleum on the grounds of averting a possible gas crisis in the upcoming peak winter month.
The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had floated emergency bids for two cargoes to be supplied in November, as the firms involved, Gunvor and ENI, had defaulted on their commitments.
The PLL has short- and long-term agreements with Gunvor and the ENI for one LNG cargo each every month, but both suppliers refused to honour their part of the agreements. As a result, the state-owned firm had to call a tender on emergency basis for two LNG cargoes for the months of December and January.
While the bids were called for cargoes to be supplied between Nov 19-20 and Nov 26-27, the PLL decided not to entertain the first bid for the middle of November.
PLL floated emergency bids for two cargoes after Gunvor and ENI defaulted on their commitments
For the delivery in the last week of the current month - Nov 26-27 - the lowest tender was filed by Qatar Petroleum Trading at $30.65 per mmbtu, followed by Total Energies at $30.96 and Vitol Bahrain at $31.05 per mmbtu. Sources in the Petroleum Division said the first tender for supply on Nov 19-20 was scrapped as the country was facing gas shortage in December.
Therefore, the lowest bidder for the supply on Nov 26-27 was Qatar Petroleum at $30.65 per mmbtu, as re-gasification and supply of LNG into the system would be done in December, the sources added.    -Dawn



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis
China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens
Pakistan, Iran set $5 billion trade target by 2023
Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs
EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech
SBAC Bank holds business dev conference


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft