Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BEIJING, Nov 7: China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crush margins curbed demand and Hurricane Ida limited U.S. shipments.
The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.11 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, versus 8.69 million tonnes a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed on Sunday.
China's soybean purchases in October were also down from the 6.88 million tonnes imported in September, the data showed. China brought in 79.08 million tonnes of soybeans in the first 10 months of the year, down 5% from a year earlier. Chinese crushers had stepped up purchases earlier in the year in anticipation of strong demand from a fast recovering pig herd.
Demand has, however, dropped after pig supplies outpaced demand, leading to a plunge in prices and wiping out farmer profits. Hog farmers faced heavy losses throughout the summer months, though prices have picked up in October.
As recently as early September, soybean crush margins were negative after hitting a record low in June. However, the margins improved during September on declining stockpiles.  Hurricane Ida, which hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in early September, damaged at least three of the nearly dozen export terminals dotted along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis
China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens
Pakistan, Iran set $5 billion trade target by 2023
Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs
EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech
SBAC Bank holds business dev conference


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft