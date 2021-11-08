Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs

Petrobangla has moved to further amend the Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC)-2019 to attract international oil companies (IOCs) for gas exploration amid fuel price hike in international market.

Petrobangla is going to appoint an experienced foreign consultant to prepare the amendments documents that would convince the IOCs to invest in Bangladesh's offshore gas fields, officials said.

They said foreign contractor, which was awarded a contract to conduct multi-client seismic survey in the offshore sea blocks, has also suggested updating the Model PSC to attract IOCs.

"We've already sought expression of interest (EOI) from interested parties to select a consultant," Shahnewaz Parvez, General Manager (Contract) of Petrobangla, told UNB. He said November 21 has been set as the deadline to submit EIO by the interested bidders.

Official sources said recent exorbitant price of petroleum products; especially that of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) in international market has prompted the government to go for further amending the existing PSC to attract the IOCs to in Bangladesh's offshore gas blocks.

The country has a total of 48 blocks of which 26 are in offshore areas and 22 are on onshore. Of the 26 offshore blocks, 11 are located in shallow sea (SS) water and 15 are located in deep sea (DS) water.

Of these, 24 offshore blocks are open for bidding while two blocks -SS-04 and SS-09-have been leased out under a joint venture to Indian ONGC Videsh Ltd where drilling have recently started.

Official sources said that the government amended the Model PSC last time in mid 2019 raising the gas price for IOC to $5.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF) for IOCs in shallow water blocks while $7.25 per MCF for deep sea blocks.

There was a target to invite international bidding in March 2020 for exploration in offshore areas but it was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"The recent oil and gas price hike has pushed the policymakers to become flexible for further raising gas price for IOCs with export option, said another Petrobangla official.

He indicated gas price might be increased up to $7.25 per MCF for shallow sea blocks while $8.5 per MCF for deep sea blocks considering the upward global trend in petroleum price.

He mentioned that the government is now importing LNG at $36 per MMBtu while it was just below $10 early this year. The World Bank also made forecast that petroleum price might not see any fall until the end of 2022.

Under a Model PSC, normally, if any IOC discovers gas, it gets 40 per cent stake while the government obtains the remaining 60 per cent. Moreover, the government also buys IOC's gas at a certain price. So, if gas price is raised, IOCs will feel encouraged to invest in BD gas fields.

They said this is first time, at least a 15-year experienced foreign firm will be hired to help the government to prepare the amendments in the PSC in the light of the IOCs expectations. Officials said the Energy Division instructed Petrobangla to hire such a consultant in February this year. But negligence of some top officials delayed the work.

Petrobangla now plans to complete the appointment of consultants within the next two months. It hopes to complete the amendments by May and invite international bidding for IOCs in June next year to start exploration before the end of 2022. -UNB









