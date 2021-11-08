EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award



Export Import Bank of Bangladesh (EXIM) Bank has received the '2021 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition' award from the JP Morgan Chase Bank for their outstanding achievement of 'Best-in-Class MT202', says a press release.EXIM Bank has achieved STP Rate 99.77 percent for payment of Import Bills of its customers.Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Managing Director and CEO of EXIM Bank received the Award from Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Country Head, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office at EXIM Bank Head Office on 04 November 2021.Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Additional Managing Director and the Senior Officials from both banks were present on this occasion.