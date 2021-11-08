Video
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'FinTech: Shari'ah Perspective' on Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the Bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the webinar while Dr. Md. Manzur-e-Elahi, Member of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee presented paper on the topic.
Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Director, Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Taher Ahmad Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the bank spoke were panel discussants.
Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors of the bank, Mufti Sayeed Ahmad, Vice Chairman & Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Member Additional Secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee, Dr. Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Prof. Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee and Mohammad Harunar Rashid, Members of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee also addressed in the webinar.
All executives of Head Office and IBTRA, Heads of all Zones, Heads of all Corporate Branches and AD Branches and Shari'ah Muraqibs of the bank attended the webinar.


