Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SBAC Bank holds business dev conference

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

SBAC Bank holds business dev conference

SBAC Bank holds business dev conference

Business Development Conference of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd. was held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank Abdul Kadir Molla was present as chief guest, Vice Chairman of the Bank Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman and Independent Director Prof. Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan were present as special guests.
The Bank's Managing Director Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme while Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammed Salim Chowdhury and Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and other divisional heads of head office were  present.
All Head of Branches, Operation Managers and In-charges of all Sub-Branches attended the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis
China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens
Pakistan, Iran set $5 billion trade target by 2023
Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs
EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech
SBAC Bank holds business dev conference


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft