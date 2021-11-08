SBAC Bank holds business dev conference



Business Development Conference of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd. was held at a hotel in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.Chairman of the Bank Abdul Kadir Molla was present as chief guest, Vice Chairman of the Bank Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman and Independent Director Prof. Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan were present as special guests.The Bank's Managing Director Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme while Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammed Salim Chowdhury and Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and other divisional heads of head office were present.All Head of Branches, Operation Managers and In-charges of all Sub-Branches attended the conference.