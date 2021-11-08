Daraz Express celebrates 3rd anniversary, readies for 11.11

Video
Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's leading e-commerce platform, Daraz Bangladesh, https://www.daraz.com.bd/, celebrates the third anniversary of its digitalized logistics arm, Daraz Express (DEX), this month.
DEX was launched in 2018 with a vision of providing speedy deliveries across the country and ensuring utmost customer satisfaction.
Since its launch, DEX has witnessed rapid growth by delivering close to three lakh packages daily during this period. Currently, DEX supports over two-thirds of the deliveries purchased on Daraz's platform and employs close to five thousand DEX Heroes.
Dex is currently equipped with 450 Van's and 1800+ two wheelers.  This year, Daraz marked its footprint on 64 districts of the country. Hence, sellers and customers from every remote corner of Bangladesh are now going to enjoy the overcoming of proximity barrier, says a press release.
Daraz's Founder and CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, said DEX was launched to provide a more seamless and integrated service for both sellers and customers, and open up commerce across the region.
"This is an important milestone for our business and DEX has been a huge success. It has grown significantly over the past three years with more than 240 logistics facilities across South Asia, enabling us to deliver over six million packages each month. It is not only allowing us to connect buyers to customers across geographically challenging markets but the efficiencies we have created through our digitalised offering have enabled us to deliver packages 1-2 days faster than other service providers at a reduced cost and higher success rates"
As Daraz gears up for the iconic annual one-day sale, 11.11, DEX recruited an additional 1500 DEX Heroes to ensure prompt deliveries throughout Bangladesh.
Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO, Daraz, said, "Ever since its inception, DEX has been an immense success for us. It paved a new way to connect buyers to customers across the country, including the outposts.  As we prepare for the exciting 11.11 event, we hope to provide instant and seamless service for both the sellers and customers during and beyond this special event."


