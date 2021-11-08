‘Inflation in Pak will continue to rise for next 6 months’

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7: The inflation will remain high in Pakistan for the next six months and the rupee is likely to continue on a depreciatory path despite a support package from Saudi Arabia, local media reported citing the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU's assessment comes after data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the Consumer Price Index - a key marker of inflation - surged 9.2 per cent year-on-year in October, reported Geo News.

"Strengthening inflationary headwinds are being driven largely by rapid import growth, exacerbated by a surge in global commodity prices, as the economy recovers from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," EIU said. -ANI









