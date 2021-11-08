

OPPO launches smartphone Reno6

In continuation of OPPO's relentless efforts to explore cutting-edge technology for adding value to smartphone users' lifestyle, OPPO Reno6 that comes with lots of lucrative features has been released in the Bangladeshi market, says a press release.

Priced at 32,990 BDT, OPPO Reno6 will be available in all the outlets around the country and online marketplaces. Meanwhile, pre-order for OPPO Reno6 is already on the roll and it will continue from 4-10 November 2021. Interested buyers can place pre-order booking for Reno6 at any of the OPPO outlets located across the country by paying a mere deposit of BDT 2,000 only and they will enjoy lucrative offers and get gifts upon booking. Buyers will get free Bluetooth Speaker, data bundle offer up to 12GB and a secure card facilitating free one-time screen replacement for Reno6 for 3 months. Customers can also avail of 15% extra exchange offer upon pre-ordering Reno6. The exchange offer will continue till 20 November.

Reno6 is facilitated with Cinematic Bokeh Flare portrait, 64MP quad-camera setup and OPPO's powerful AI Highlight Video. With such powerful camera setup, the users can enjoy photographic experience of supreme quality. It also features 44MP front camera for the social butterflies to capture ready-to-be uploaded selfies. With these cameras, the users can enjoy professional-level portrait photography experience. Its improved camera cutout makes you iconic in any social gathering.







