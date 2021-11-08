Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO launches smartphone Reno6

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

OPPO launches smartphone Reno6

OPPO launches smartphone Reno6

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has launched online their new beauty from Reno Series - OPPO Reno6 - for the smartphone users recently.
In continuation of OPPO's relentless efforts to explore cutting-edge technology for adding value to smartphone users' lifestyle, OPPO Reno6 that comes with lots of lucrative features has been released in the Bangladeshi market, says a press release.
Priced at 32,990 BDT, OPPO Reno6 will be available in all the outlets around the country and online marketplaces. Meanwhile, pre-order for OPPO Reno6 is already on the roll and it will continue from 4-10 November 2021. Interested buyers can place pre-order booking for Reno6 at any of the OPPO outlets located across the country by paying a mere deposit of BDT 2,000 only and they will enjoy lucrative offers and get gifts upon booking. Buyers will get free Bluetooth Speaker, data bundle offer up to 12GB and a secure card facilitating free one-time screen replacement for Reno6 for 3 months. Customers can also avail of 15% extra exchange offer upon pre-ordering Reno6. The exchange offer will continue till 20 November.    
Reno6 is facilitated with Cinematic Bokeh Flare portrait, 64MP quad-camera setup and OPPO's powerful AI Highlight Video. With such powerful camera setup, the users can enjoy photographic experience of supreme quality. It also features 44MP front camera for the social butterflies to capture ready-to-be uploaded selfies. With these cameras, the users can enjoy professional-level portrait photography experience. Its improved camera cutout makes you iconic in any social gathering.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis
China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens
Pakistan, Iran set $5 billion trade target by 2023
Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs
EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech
SBAC Bank holds business dev conference


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft