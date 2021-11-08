Walton launches smart fitness scale

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton has launched its new product, smart fitness scale to meet the needs of health-conscious customers and allow them to know 14 information related to fitness, including weight, body fat, BMI and heart rate.

This information can be stored on the cloud server via the smartphone's mobile app, allowing users to monitor various health related information, says a press release.

A total of 4 models of smart fitness scales have been released in the market with packaging name of 'Aidmision', keeping the prices between BDT 2,950 and BDT 3,950. The device is available at all Walton plazas, distributor showrooms, IT dealers and mobile dealer showrooms across the country with its own online shop e-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com).

Six-month service warranty is available for Aidmision Fitness Pro Smart Scale which can be availed at all Walton service centers across the country.

With black and white colors, the Walton Smart Fitness Scale includes other features such as fat-free body weight, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, body water, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age etc.

There are a few models of smart fitness scales of some multinational companies in the market. Walton is the first domestic company to come up with such health device. The device has rechargeable lithium ion and AAA size batteries based on models. As it is equipped with all the latest features, authorities expect that the device will quickly take its place in the list of preferences of customers.

Product Manager Saad Shihab said the users will need to install an app called 'Fitness Pro' from the Google Play Store to connect the device with smartphones. The app is developed by Walton's own research team, adding all the features that are available in the conventional fitness scales in the market with additional features.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Director engineer Liakat Ali said: People are now more health conscious than before. They like to monitor their weight, body fat and heart rate etc regularly. But they feel the necessity of a device which provides all information. Walton has released this health device for the customers' convenience. We believe this device will play helpful role in protecting the health of the fitness conscious customers.









