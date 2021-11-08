Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lenovo launches gaming laptop, Legion 5 Pro

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Lenovo, a leading global technology company, announced a new gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The laptop runs at optimal rates, delivers a high-resolution gaming performance, pristine 360-degree sound, and great screen real estate. It's everything that new-age gamers need in order to push their skillset.
The identity of the new Legion 5 Pro is its processor. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, built on the new AMD "Zen 3" architecture, is known for delivering lightning-fast frame rates that give gamers the true joy of competitive gaming, says a press release.
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey color and is available at BDT 1,80,000 onwards; powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics, 16GB or memory and 1TB of SSD). The laptop is available from the leading dealers houses in Bangladesh from today onwards.
The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics brings 2nd Generation Ray Tracing, 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores and more cutting-edge new features to your fingertips. Along with that, the Lenovo Legion AI Engine will allow gamers to boost framerates by shifting between the CPU and the GPU.
Naveen Kejriwal, Sales Head - Overseas, Lenovo India said, "We have seen a rise in demand for more powerful gaming machines given the current surge in PC gaming and e-sports. At Lenovo we always consider the feedback from consumers and the gaming community, while designing our new devices. The new Legion 5 Pro is an industry benchmark product which comes with sophisticated exteriors and epic gaming performance.
"Gamers and content creators are the core focus of AMD's innovation, and they look for the right balance of performance and portability with desktop grade performance", shares Vikas Jain, Consumer Business Head, AMD.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak accepts costliest-ever LNG cargo amid gas crisis
China’s Oct soybean imports hit lowest since Mar 2020
Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens
Pakistan, Iran set $5 billion trade target by 2023
Petrobangla to further amend Model PSC to attract IOCs
EXIM Bank wins JP Morgan Chase Recognition award
IBBL holds webinar on Fintech
SBAC Bank holds business dev conference


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft