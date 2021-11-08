Lenovo launches gaming laptop, Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo, a leading global technology company, announced a new gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The laptop runs at optimal rates, delivers a high-resolution gaming performance, pristine 360-degree sound, and great screen real estate. It's everything that new-age gamers need in order to push their skillset.

The identity of the new Legion 5 Pro is its processor. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, built on the new AMD "Zen 3" architecture, is known for delivering lightning-fast frame rates that give gamers the true joy of competitive gaming, says a press release.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey color and is available at BDT 1,80,000 onwards; powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics, 16GB or memory and 1TB of SSD). The laptop is available from the leading dealers houses in Bangladesh from today onwards.

The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics brings 2nd Generation Ray Tracing, 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores and more cutting-edge new features to your fingertips. Along with that, the Lenovo Legion AI Engine will allow gamers to boost framerates by shifting between the CPU and the GPU.

Naveen Kejriwal, Sales Head - Overseas, Lenovo India said, "We have seen a rise in demand for more powerful gaming machines given the current surge in PC gaming and e-sports. At Lenovo we always consider the feedback from consumers and the gaming community, while designing our new devices. The new Legion 5 Pro is an industry benchmark product which comes with sophisticated exteriors and epic gaming performance.

"Gamers and content creators are the core focus of AMD's innovation, and they look for the right balance of performance and portability with desktop grade performance", shares Vikas Jain, Consumer Business Head, AMD.









