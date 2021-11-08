India to use revenue surge to fund welfare drives

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: The government will utilise a big bump in revenue collection to fund welfare programmes instead of trying to beat its fiscal deficit target or lower borrowing, two government sources told Reuters.

The country is set to exceed its 2020-21 revenue collection target of Rs 15.45 lakh crore ($207.77 billion), the first beat in four years, but a big chunk of the extra cash will go to a rural job programme and to provide free cereals to the poor.

The government is also likely to lose Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore in additional revenue after cutting fuel taxes this week to arrest runaway prices. -Reuters









