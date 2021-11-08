

BASIS seeks UK investment in BD ICT sector

In the session, 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Trade And Investment Potentials', hosted by BSEC to attract foreign direct investment in the country, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir highlighted trade potentials and investment aspects of Bangladesh ICT sector and spoke about the needs of research and product development here.

The BASIS President said the ICT sector in Bangladesh has shown significant growth in the last few years, especially in the subsequent years. He said that in the last Fiscal Year 2020-21, IT/ TES exports amounted to US$ 1.3 billion, given the Covid-19 induced challenges.

At the same time, the domestic ICT market stood at US$ 1.4 billion, creating about 1 million jobs here, he added. He informed, the United Kingdom is one of the largest ICT export destinations for Bangladesh accounting for 13% of total ICT exports.

He further said, all these indicate that Bangladesh ICT sector is resilient being supported by conducive government policies, like, tax exemptions, cash incentives on ICT exports, rapid development of hi-tech parks, indicating that the foreign investors can take the opportunity for making investments at the part of new ICT product and solution development as well as can form joint ventures with the local counterparts to tap domestic ICT business opportunities.

He added that the Bangladesh and ICT sector of the country already proved to be a very promising destination for foreign investors. The local ICT industry is also assisting with the ICT infrastructure and services of mega projects like Metrorail, Padma Multipurpose Bridge. Meanwhile, the whole world is adopting 4IR, where, Bangladesh is actively considering being a front-runner.

He said a total of 400 Bangladeshi companies are currently exporting their services and products to 70 international markets, including the UK, the USA, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

The session was participated by the Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) people living in the UK and representatives from BSEC, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), ICT Division, BEPZA, Bangladesh High Commission in London among others, according to a press release.









