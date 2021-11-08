

World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project

Aside from raising awareness on the importance of gender equity in homes and communities, the ENSIMCH (Enhancing Nutritional Status to improve Maternal and Child Health) project also emphasizes on the importance of livelihood security so that girls and women have proper access to healthy nutrition.

The five year-long project is funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by World Vision Bangladesh along with Nutrition International and HavestPlus Bangladesh since 2016.

The project encompasses various channels through which maternal and child health can be improved, such as strengthening healthcare systems, providing biofortified zinc-rice seeds to farming families, teaching adolescent girls to promote menstrual hygiene and making governance of maternal and child health issues more accountable.

But the MenCare approach stands out because it demonstrates the project's recognition that children of any gender benefit from families that value the health and happiness of women.

According to sources said 90 percent of men and women are biased against women globally. The nutrition and safety challenges faced by girls, women, mothers and elderly women are still not given the same importance as that of boys and men. Girls are still given less to eat than their brothers in poorer and rural households. Without the willing intervention and participation of men, especially husbands and fathers, this inequality will continue to stop girls and women from the ownership of their own lives.

Sirajul Islam, a farmer from Thakurgaon district, his understanding of this need for transformation, first came from just wanting his wife to have a safe and healthy pregnancy.

"Our wives deserve to live their lives, not just raise children and maintain the household," he says. Sirajul is a leader in his community and advocates for ending child marriage and violence against women and girls.

Sirajul's perception towards society changed due to the project's MenCare programme which introduces men to the idea that no job is defined to a single gender. Through the MenCare sessions, Sirajul and others like him, learn that cooking and childcare are not solely the mother's job, rather children benefit more from watching both parents involved in home, this environment helps them grow better and feel safe.

Sources said that the MenCare approach applies to husbands, fathers, mothers of girl children and mothers-in-law, educating the people who have the most impact on the lives of girls and young brides and mothers. This includes engaging men to take on equitable responsibility for raising children without violence, valuing their daughters as they do to their sons and contributing more to the 'invisible work' housework.

The MenCare sessions gave Sirajul the tools to fight gender stereotypes and the willingness of men like him to build a better world for their wives and daughters. Sirajul is one of ten men from different communities in the district who were trained through MenCare sessions.

The group stopped two cases of child marriage, resolved three sexual harassment cases and five domestic violence incidents. Through their encouragement, women in their village are now more comfortable seeking medical assistance for reproductive health where once these issues were hardly mentioned.









The World Vision has implemented a project worth $ $4.9 million of MenCare approach for achieving gender equity and improving maternal and child health in Thakurgaon district.Aside from raising awareness on the importance of gender equity in homes and communities, the ENSIMCH (Enhancing Nutritional Status to improve Maternal and Child Health) project also emphasizes on the importance of livelihood security so that girls and women have proper access to healthy nutrition.The five year-long project is funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by World Vision Bangladesh along with Nutrition International and HavestPlus Bangladesh since 2016.The project encompasses various channels through which maternal and child health can be improved, such as strengthening healthcare systems, providing biofortified zinc-rice seeds to farming families, teaching adolescent girls to promote menstrual hygiene and making governance of maternal and child health issues more accountable.But the MenCare approach stands out because it demonstrates the project's recognition that children of any gender benefit from families that value the health and happiness of women.According to sources said 90 percent of men and women are biased against women globally. The nutrition and safety challenges faced by girls, women, mothers and elderly women are still not given the same importance as that of boys and men. Girls are still given less to eat than their brothers in poorer and rural households. Without the willing intervention and participation of men, especially husbands and fathers, this inequality will continue to stop girls and women from the ownership of their own lives.Sirajul Islam, a farmer from Thakurgaon district, his understanding of this need for transformation, first came from just wanting his wife to have a safe and healthy pregnancy."Our wives deserve to live their lives, not just raise children and maintain the household," he says. Sirajul is a leader in his community and advocates for ending child marriage and violence against women and girls.Sirajul's perception towards society changed due to the project's MenCare programme which introduces men to the idea that no job is defined to a single gender. Through the MenCare sessions, Sirajul and others like him, learn that cooking and childcare are not solely the mother's job, rather children benefit more from watching both parents involved in home, this environment helps them grow better and feel safe.Sources said that the MenCare approach applies to husbands, fathers, mothers of girl children and mothers-in-law, educating the people who have the most impact on the lives of girls and young brides and mothers. This includes engaging men to take on equitable responsibility for raising children without violence, valuing their daughters as they do to their sons and contributing more to the 'invisible work' housework.The MenCare sessions gave Sirajul the tools to fight gender stereotypes and the willingness of men like him to build a better world for their wives and daughters. Sirajul is one of ten men from different communities in the district who were trained through MenCare sessions.The group stopped two cases of child marriage, resolved three sexual harassment cases and five domestic violence incidents. Through their encouragement, women in their village are now more comfortable seeking medical assistance for reproductive health where once these issues were hardly mentioned.